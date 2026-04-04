Will Riley And Wizards Play Heat On April 4

Last time out on April 1, Riley posted 18 points in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Riley is averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 118.2 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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