Will Riley And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Riley posted 30 points and six assists in a 121-115 loss to the Nets. Riley is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 121.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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