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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Bulls On April 7

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, April 7. Riley's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Riley posted 30 points and six assists in a 121-115 loss to the Nets. Riley is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 121.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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