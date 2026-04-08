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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Timberwolves On April 8

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 8. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 6, Carter recorded 12 points in a 123-107 win over the Pistons. Carter is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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