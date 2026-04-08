Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Timberwolves On April 8

In his last game on April 6, Carter recorded 12 points in a 123-107 win over the Pistons. Carter is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

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