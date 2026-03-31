Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Suns On March 31
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 31. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carter had four points in his most recent appearance, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.