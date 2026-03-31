Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Suns On March 31

Carter had four points in his most recent appearance, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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