Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 2

In his last action, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19, Carter totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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