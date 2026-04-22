Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 2
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19, Carter totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.