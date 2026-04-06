Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Pistons On April 6

Carter had 13 points in his last game, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Carter is averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.