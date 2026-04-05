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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pelicans On April 5

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 5. Carter's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Carter totaled 28 points and six rebounds. Carter is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.4 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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