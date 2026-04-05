Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pelicans On April 5

In his most recent game, a 138-127 win over the Mavericks on April 3, Carter totaled 28 points and six rebounds. Carter is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 119.4 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

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