Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Hawks On March 16

In his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Carter put up 15 points and eight rebounds. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per game.

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