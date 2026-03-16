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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Hawks On March 16

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Carter put up 15 points and eight rebounds. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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