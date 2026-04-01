Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Hawks On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 115-111 win over the Suns on March 31, Carter totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per contest.

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