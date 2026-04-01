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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Hawks On April 1

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 1. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-111 win over the Suns on March 31, Carter totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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