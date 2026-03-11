FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 11

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter put up nine points and two steals in his most recent game, a 130-91 win over the Bucks on March 8. Carter is averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News