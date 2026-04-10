FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Carter posted four points and seven rebounds in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News