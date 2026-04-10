Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

In his last game on April 8, Carter posted four points and seven rebounds in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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