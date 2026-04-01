Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Face Knicks On April 1
Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 1. Clayton's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Clayton totaled 11 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks are allowing 110.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.