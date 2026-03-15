VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 15

In his last game on March 14, Edgecombe put up 16 points, seven assists and two steals in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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