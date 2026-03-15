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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 15

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Edgecombe's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Edgecombe put up 16 points, seven assists and two steals in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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