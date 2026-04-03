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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Timberwolves On April 3

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Edgecombe's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe had 23 points and 10 assists in his last action, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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