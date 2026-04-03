VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Timberwolves On April 3

Edgecombe had 23 points and 10 assists in his last action, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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