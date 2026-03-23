FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Thunder On March 23

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 23. Edgecombe's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Edgecombe put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Edgecombe is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News