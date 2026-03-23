VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Thunder On March 23

In his last appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Edgecombe put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Edgecombe is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.

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