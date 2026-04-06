VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Spurs On April 6

Edgecombe totaled 19 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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