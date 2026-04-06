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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Spurs On April 6

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, April 6. Edgecombe's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe totaled 19 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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