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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Edgecombe's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Edgecombe recorded 14 points and eight rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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