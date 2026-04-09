VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Last time out on April 6, Edgecombe recorded 14 points and eight rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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