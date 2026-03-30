VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Heat On March 30

In his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Edgecombe totaled 13 points. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.