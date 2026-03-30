VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Heat On March 30
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. Edgecombe's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Edgecombe totaled 13 points. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.