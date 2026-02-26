VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Heat On Feb. 26

Edgecombe totaled 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.1 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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