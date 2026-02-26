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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Heat On Feb. 26

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. Edgecombe's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe totaled 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.1 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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