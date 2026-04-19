VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15, Edgecombe tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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