VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 1
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Edgecombe's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15, Edgecombe tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.