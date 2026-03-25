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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Bulls On March 25

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 25. Edgecombe's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe put up 35 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 123-103 loss to the Thunder on March 23. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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