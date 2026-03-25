VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Bulls On March 25

Edgecombe put up 35 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 123-103 loss to the Thunder on March 23. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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