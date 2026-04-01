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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Warriors On April 1

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Wembanyama had 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Wembanyama leads his squad in both points (24.5 per game) and boards (11.4), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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