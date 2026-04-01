Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Warriors On April 1

In his most recent action, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30, Wembanyama had 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Wembanyama leads his squad in both points (24.5 per game) and boards (11.4), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

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