Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 1

In his last game on April 10, Wembanyama posted 40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 139-120 win over the Mavericks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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