FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Rockets On March 8

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Wembanyama's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his most recent action, a 116-112 win over the Clippers on March 6. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (23.8 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 109.3 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News