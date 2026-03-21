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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, March 21. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama had 34 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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