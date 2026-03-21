Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Wembanyama had 34 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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