Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Kings On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Wembanyama totaled 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.6 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

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