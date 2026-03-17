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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Kings On March 17

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Wembanyama totaled 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.6 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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