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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Wembanyama put up 23 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.3), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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