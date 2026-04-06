Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On 76ers On April 6

In his most recent action, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4, Wembanyama had 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his squad in both points (24.9 per game) and boards (11.6), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

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