Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Wizards On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Maxey recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. Maxey leads his squad in both points (28.8 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Wizards are conceding 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

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