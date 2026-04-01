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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Wizards On April 1

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. Maxey's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Maxey recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. Maxey leads his squad in both points (28.8 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Wizards are conceding 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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