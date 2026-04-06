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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Spurs On April 6

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, April 6. Maxey's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4, Maxey totaled 23 points. Maxey is tops on his squad in both points (28.6 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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