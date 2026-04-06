Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Spurs On April 6

In his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4, Maxey totaled 23 points. Maxey is tops on his squad in both points (28.6 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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