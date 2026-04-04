Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On April 4

In his last game on April 3, Maxey put up 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Maxey leads his squad in both points (28.7 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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