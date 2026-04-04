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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On April 4

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 4. Maxey's points prop was 28.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Maxey put up 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Maxey leads his squad in both points (28.7 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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