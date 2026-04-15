Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Maxey tallied 21 points. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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