Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Maxey's points prop was 29.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Maxey tallied 21 points. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.