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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Heat On March 30

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. Maxey's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Maxey posted 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 118-114 win over the Hornets. Maxey leads his team in both points (28.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. At the other end, he posts 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 117.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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