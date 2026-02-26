FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Heat On Feb. 26

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. Maxey's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Maxey tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Maxey paces his squad in both points (29.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 117.1 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tyrese Maxey

