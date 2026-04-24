Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Maxey put up 29 points, nine assists and two steals in a 111-97 win over the Celtics. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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