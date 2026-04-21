Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 2
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Maxey's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Maxey totaled 21 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.