Tyler Herro And Heat Play Pacers On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Herro posted 11 points and five assists in a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers. Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are giving up 120.6 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the league.

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