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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Play Pacers On March 29

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Herro's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Herro posted 11 points and five assists in a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers. Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are giving up 120.6 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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