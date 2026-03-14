Tyler Herro And Heat Play Magic On March 14
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 14. Herro's points prop was 23.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Herro totaled 25 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Magic are giving up 114 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.