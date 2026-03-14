Tyler Herro And Heat Play Magic On March 14

Herro totaled 25 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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