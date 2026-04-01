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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Celtics On April 1

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, April 1. Herro's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Herro had 30 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30. Herro is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 106.9 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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