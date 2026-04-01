Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Celtics On April 1

Herro had 30 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30. Herro is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 106.9 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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