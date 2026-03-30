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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Face 76ers On March 30

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 30. Herro's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Herro had 31 points and four assists. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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