Tyler Herro And Heat Face 76ers On March 30

In his most recent action, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Herro had 31 points and four assists. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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