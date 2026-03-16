Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Warriors On March 16

In his last action, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14, Vukcevic totaled 22 points. Vukcevic is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

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