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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Warriors On March 16

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Vukcevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14, Vukcevic totaled 22 points. Vukcevic is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

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