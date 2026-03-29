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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Trail Blazers On March 29

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. Vukcevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22, Vukcevic had 13 points. Vukcevic is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

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