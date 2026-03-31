Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Suns On March 31

Last time out on March 29, da Silva posted 12 points in a 139-87 loss to the Raptors. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.