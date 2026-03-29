Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Raptors On March 29

da Silva put up 18 points in his most recent appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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