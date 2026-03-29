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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Raptors On March 29

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

da Silva put up 18 points in his most recent appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

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