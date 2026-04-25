Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3

da Silva tallied three points in his most recent action, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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