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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. da Silva's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

da Silva tallied three points in his most recent action, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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