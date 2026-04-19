Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Pistons In Game 1
Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. da Silva's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 17, da Silva recorded five points in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.