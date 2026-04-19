Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Pistons In Game 1

In his last game on April 17, da Silva recorded five points in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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