Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons On April 6

In his last appearance, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5, da Silva put up two points. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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