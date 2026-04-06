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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons On April 6

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 6. da Silva's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5, da Silva put up two points. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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