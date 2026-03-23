Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Pacers On March 23
Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, da Silva posted 12 points in a 105-104 loss to the Lakers. da Silva is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Pacers rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.