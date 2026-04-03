Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Mavericks On April 3

Last time out on April 1, da Silva recorded nine points and six assists in a 130-101 loss to the Hawks. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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