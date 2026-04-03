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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Mavericks On April 3

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 3. da Silva's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, da Silva recorded nine points and six assists in a 130-101 loss to the Hawks. da Silva is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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