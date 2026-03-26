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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Kings On March 26

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, da Silva recorded 18 points and six rebounds in a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers. da Silva is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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